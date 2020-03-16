Kid Rock’s Nashville Bar Refuses to Shut Down Despite Mayor’s Closure Mandate

While many cities and countries are in the process of shutting down shop, including the city of Nashville, Kid Rock’s Honky Tonk Central bar in the city (among several others) isn’t abiding.

Steve Smith, the co-owner of the bar with the singer, told Fox Nashville: “We appreciate the efforts of Mayor Cooper to combat the COVID-19 virus, but unless there’s a statewide mandate that directs all bars and restaurants to be closed, the request made by Mayor Cooper is unconstitutional as he is targeting a select group of businesses.”

Oof.

He continues: “However, a Tootsie’s patron as immediate as last night, mentioned having lived through the polio epidemic and didn’t recall such extreme measures being handed down in history.”

Overall, Tootsies Orchid Lounge, Rippy’s, Honky Tonk Central, Kid Rock’s Big Ass Honky Tonk & Steakhouse and The Diner are the bars not complying.

JUST IN: Several bars on Lower Broadway, including popular Tootsies, Honky Tonk Central, Kid Rock’s bar, will remain OPEN after Nashville mayor asked them to close over #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/LfGJ1ZfzoU — FoxNashville (@FOXNashville) March 15, 2020

On the touring front, Reverend Horton Heat is the only person to double down on touring. “Reverend Horton Heat is NOT cancelling ANY gigs because of Covid-19. Any gigs that are cancelled will be because the promoters cancelled,” they wrote on Facebook. “I encourage everyone who lives in a jurisdiction where local governments are restricting rock and roll to push back. Write emails and call your local government agencies to remind them that we have the right to assembly. They can’t stop rock and roll!”

Overall, a number of tours and festivals have been postponed or canceled following the coronavirus outbreak.