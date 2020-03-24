Karen O Speaks Out Against Racism Directed at the Asian Community

As the coronavirus cases continue to rise worldwide and Donald Trump’s constant reference to COVID-19 as the “Chinese virus,” racism towards Asians and Asian Americans has been on the rise.

Karen O wants it to stop.

The Yeah Yeah Yeahs singer, whose mother is Korean, recently posted her thought s on Instagram calling for people to stop the xenophobia against these communities.

“As a member of the Asian American community I stand behind Asians around the world who are experiencing racism in the wake of the Coronavirus, and hatred and violence are only encouraged when people in positions of power refer to it as the ‘Chinese Virus,'” she posted in an Instagram post before spitting a fountain of water into the air — something we’ve seen her do many times during performances — captured in a slow-motion video.

Wearing a “Phenomenally Asian” t-shirt, she also called everyone to “unify” as allies despite how the U.S. government has been acting toward them.

See her full post below: