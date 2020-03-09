Jimmy Eat World Announce Summer Tour Dates With The Front Bottoms

Jimmy Eat World and The Front Bottoms are joining forces for a tour that begins on Aug. 7 in Atlanta.

They’ll be joined by openers Turnover and Joyce Manor. The dates to when each band will open varies.

Tickets for the tour go on sale on Friday, March 13 at 10 am local time.

Last October, Jimmy Eat World released their 10th studio album, the aptly-titled Surviving. They’ve got a number of dates lined up already, including opening for My Chemical Romance abroad and appearances at a number of festivals including Chain Fest in Orange County, California and Bottlerock in Napa, California. The quartet has a date in Charlotte on Aug. 6 the night before this tour starts

The Front Bottoms also have a spring tour teed up. They begin on April 17 in New York City and finish in Charlottesville, Virginia on May 9.

Check out the full list of dates below: