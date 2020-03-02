After releasing “Must I Evolve,” last May, Jarv Is, fronted by former Pulp leader Jarvis Cocker, has just released a new single, “House Music All Night Long.”

Unlike the moodier sound of “Must I Evolve,” “House Music All Night Long” is much more playful and will get you instantly dancing around your living room… or wherever you plan to listen to it. This is the latest single off the Jarv Is’ upcoming album, Beyond the Pale, which is due out on May 1.

“JARV IS… was conceived as a way of writing songs in collaboration with an audience,” the band said in a statement. “As the material they were playing was in a state of flux the band decided to record their live shows so that they could monitor how the songs were developing. After an appearance at the Desert Daze festival in California, Geoff Barrow (Portishead, Beak>) suggested that these recordings could be used as the basis for an album.”

The band will be playing a number of shows in the UK as well as two special sets in Brooklyn on May 14. Find out more about how to get tickets on the band’s Facebook page.

See Jarv Is’ tour dates below:

May 1 – London @ Rough Trade East In-store

May 2 – Bristol @ Marble Factory

MAY 3 – Birmingham @ 02 Institute

May 5 – Manchester @ Albert Hall

May 6 – Glasgow @ Barrowlands

May 8 – Liverpool @ Invisible Wind Factory

May 9 – London @ Roundhouse

May 14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere (Early Show)

May 14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere (Late Show)