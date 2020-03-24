Jackson Browne Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Jackson Browne is the latest musician to test positive for coronavirus, a rep for the singer/songwriter confirmed to SPIN.

The singer/songwriter confirmed the news to Rolling Stone.

In the interview, Browne doesn’t know where he contracted the virus, but suspects that a recent trip to New York City to perform at Love Rocks NYC benefit could be how. Browne said as soon as he had a cough and a temperature, he got tested for coronavirus. He quarantined immediately after finding out that he tested positive.

“I feel lucky that I’m not really affected. I guess I’ve got a really strong immune system. There’s so much we don’t know. The one thing you can do is not go anywhere, not show up anywhere. Now I wish I hadn’t gone to New York and done this benefit. I think to myself, ‘How much simpler would it have been had I just called in and said, ‘No, I’m not going to travel on a cross-country flight and spend two days in New York with all these people that are singing all over the country,'” he told Rolling Stone.

While at home, he said that he’s been keeping up with the news (in particular reading op-eds about the outbreak), listening to music and watching shows.

“It’s important for us all to be pretty forthcoming about what we’re going through. Our experiences will be helpful for others to know. I don’t think my case is that important, but it might be helpful to know that some people don’t get this really bad. The idea that we can contribute to the overall herd immunity. You get over this as quickly as you can and be available to help others,” he said.

Browne has been self-quarantining for 10 days. He’s the latest musician to be diagnosed with coronavirus.