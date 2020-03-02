After performing the song with Laurie Anderson at last week’s Tibet House Benefit show in New York City, Iggy Pop has shared a video for “We Are the People.” The tune comes from Pop’s Free album that was released last September via Loma Vista Recordings.

The song itself is a take on Lou Reed’s 1970 poem of the same name.

In the starkly shot clip, Pop is seen reciting the poem up close, with a light musical accompaniment playing in the background.

Additionally, Pop will be releasing a limited edition of 340 test pressings of Free in New York City this Saturday (March 7) at Perrotin. The album art is a collaboration between Pop and Maurizio Cattelan. Each copy will include a bonus 7” featuring two unreleased tracks.