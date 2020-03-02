News \
Iggy Pop Shares ‘We Are the People’ Video
His interpretation of the Lou Reed poem comes from his latest album "Free"
After performing the song with Laurie Anderson at last week’s Tibet House Benefit show in New York City, Iggy Pop has shared a video for “We Are the People.” The tune comes from Pop’s Free album that was released last September via Loma Vista Recordings.
The song itself is a take on Lou Reed’s 1970 poem of the same name.
In the starkly shot clip, Pop is seen reciting the poem up close, with a light musical accompaniment playing in the background.
Additionally, Pop will be releasing a limited edition of 340 test pressings of Free in New York City this Saturday (March 7) at Perrotin. The album art is a collaboration between Pop and Maurizio Cattelan. Each copy will include a bonus 7” featuring two unreleased tracks.