Actor/DJ Idris Elba has tested positive for coronavirus.

“This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing No panic,” he said in a tweet, which had an accompanying video.

Elba joins Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson as the highest-profile coronavirus cases so far.

In addition to his numerous acting roles (the less said about Cats the better), Elba is actually a pretty good DJ. He has made the rounds on the festival circuit, including a set at last year’s Coachella.

Over the past few weeks, a number of tours and festivals have been either postponed or canceled following the coronavirus outbreak.

He seems to be alright, but in his honor, check out one of his DJ sets here.

Check out the video below: