Hayley Williams was scheduled to release the second portion of her upcoming LP, Petals For Amor, this week. However, because of the coronavirus pandemic, Williams has changed her plans.

Instead, she’s sharing the new tracks individually and kicked it off with “Roses/Lotus/Violet/Iris” — featuring backup vocals from Julien Baker, Lucy Dacus, and Phoebe Bridgers, also known as boygenius.

“I wanted to drop a line really quick to give an update about my upcoming album, PETALS FOR ARMOR, and what’s going on with my music in light of the effect of COVID-19,” she wrote in a post on Instagram. “I had planned on dropping another EP’s worth of songs this week but after a couple of days of thinking about it, I just don’t feel comfortable going through with that plan anymore. My reason being that just like everyone else, I feel a lot of anxiety right now.”

She added, “My hope is that in doing this, there will be something new to look forward to as the strange days roll by. As always, I want people to be able to take time to get to know each song and I’m really hoping to find creative ways to introduce them to you over the weeks to come.”

Williams ended the post with, “Man, I also just really hope that stretching out this way keeps me creative and connected enough to stay positive and hopeful amidst uncertainties.”

Listen to Hayley Williams’ “Roses/Lotus/Violet/Iris” featuring boygenius below: