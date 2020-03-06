News \
Hamilton Leithauser Reveals The Loves of Your Life
"Isabella" is the latest single off the new LP releasing in April
Hamilton Leithauser has been working on his new album over the past three years. And he’s finally ready to bring it to the masses in the form of The Loves of Your Life, which drops on April 10.
“I wrote these songs about individual people,” Leithauser said in a statement. “I wrote stories and I wrote music; and then I matched them up. Not one story was originally intended for the music it ended up marrying. These are people I know, and strangers I’ve come across in the last few years. All of the stories are based on some kind of truth, but I’m not afraid to get loose with the facts. Most are both fact and fiction, and some tilt pretty far in either direction. I guess people might call this ‘creative nonfiction’ or just ‘embellished stories.'”
He added, “I wrote and recorded these songs in a studio I built for myself in New York. It’s a tight New York kind of space, and I’m jammed in with all sorts of instruments and equipment.”
And along with the new LP news, he also shared “Isabella,” a song about a girl whose parents take care of everything which stunts her growth.
Leithauser has been sharing the makings of the new record with fans with episodes about each song featuring some of his famous friends including Ethan Hawke for “Here They Come” and Maggie Rogers for “Isabella,” where she attempts to give him a haircut.
To celebrate the new release, he is also going on the road starting in Nashville.
Find out when Hamilton Leithauser is playing in a city near you:
May 7 – Nashville, TN
May 8 – St Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall
May 9 – Cincinnati, OH @ Homecoming
May 10 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
May 12 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Live
May 13 – Minneapolis, MN @ Cedar Cultural Center
May 15 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater
May 16 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
May 18 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern
May 20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Ace Hotel
May 21 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall
May 23 – Napa, CA @ Bottlerock
June 2 – Dublin, IE @ Button Factory
June 3 – Glasgow, UK @ Saint Luke’s
June 4 – Manchester, UK @ Academy 2
June 5 – London, UK @ Electric Brixton
June 7 – Brighton, UK @ Chalk
June 8 – Paris, FR @ Trabendo
June 9 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg
June 10 – Berlin, DE @ Lido
June 12 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega
June 14 – Beekse Bergen, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival
Aug. 2 – Saint Charles, IA @ Hinterland Music Festival
Aug. 5 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre
Aug. 6 – Detroit, MI @ El Club
Aug. 7 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
Aug. 8 – Woodstock, NY @ Levon Helm Studios
Aug. 10 – Portland, ME @ Port City Music Hall
Aug. 11 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair
Aug. 14 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer