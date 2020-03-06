Hamilton Leithauser has been working on his new album over the past three years. And he’s finally ready to bring it to the masses in the form of The Loves of Your Life, which drops on April 10.

“I wrote these songs about individual people,” Leithauser said in a statement. “I wrote stories and I wrote music; and then I matched them up. Not one story was originally intended for the music it ended up marrying. These are people I know, and strangers I’ve come across in the last few years. All of the stories are based on some kind of truth, but I’m not afraid to get loose with the facts. Most are both fact and fiction, and some tilt pretty far in either direction. I guess people might call this ‘creative nonfiction’ or just ‘embellished stories.'”

He added, “I wrote and recorded these songs in a studio I built for myself in New York. It’s a tight New York kind of space, and I’m jammed in with all sorts of instruments and equipment.”

And along with the new LP news, he also shared “Isabella,” a song about a girl whose parents take care of everything which stunts her growth.

Leithauser has been sharing the makings of the new record with fans with episodes about each song featuring some of his famous friends including Ethan Hawke for “Here They Come” and Maggie Rogers for “Isabella,” where she attempts to give him a haircut.

To celebrate the new release, he is also going on the road starting in Nashville.

Find out when Hamilton Leithauser is playing in a city near you:

May 7 – Nashville, TN

May 8 – St Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

May 9 – Cincinnati, OH @ Homecoming

May 10 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

May 12 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Live

May 13 – Minneapolis, MN @ Cedar Cultural Center

May 15 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

May 16 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

May 18 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern

May 20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Ace Hotel

May 21 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

May 23 – Napa, CA @ Bottlerock

June 2 – Dublin, IE @ Button Factory

June 3 – Glasgow, UK @ Saint Luke’s

June 4 – Manchester, UK @ Academy 2

June 5 – London, UK @ Electric Brixton

June 7 – Brighton, UK @ Chalk

June 8 – Paris, FR @ Trabendo

June 9 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg

June 10 – Berlin, DE @ Lido

June 12 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega

June 14 – Beekse Bergen, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival

Aug. 2 – Saint Charles, IA @ Hinterland Music Festival

Aug. 5 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

Aug. 6 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

Aug. 7 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

Aug. 8 – Woodstock, NY @ Levon Helm Studios

Aug. 10 – Portland, ME @ Port City Music Hall

Aug. 11 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

Aug. 14 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer