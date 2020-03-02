HAIM Announce Women In Music Pt.III

After teasing it yesterday, HAIM have revealed the details on their upcoming third album.

Titled Women In Music Pt. III, the record will be released on April 24 on Columbia Records. The album was produced by Danielle Haim along with the trio’s frequent collaborators Rostam Batmanglij and Ariel Rechtshaid.

“The Steps,” which is the first song from Women In Music Pt. III, will be released tomorrow (March 3).

Last year, HAIM released two songs in “Summer Girl” and “Hallelujah” respectively. Paul Thomas Anderson directed the videos for the songs.

In recent weeks, the Haim sisters deleted their Instagram page, which led to speculation that new music was looming. They’ve been teasing the album by sporting WIMPIII shirts in recent posts.

Check out the cover below: