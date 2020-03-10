Have you ever checked out a stranger’s Instagram profile and accidentally liked one of their old photos?

Well, Jimmy Fallon and Haim teamed up on a new song expressing this horrific moment on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday night (Feb. 9).

But even though most people are mortified when they’ve done, this tune is so happy that the faux pas is something you can easily get through. Between the little choreographed dance and putting on disguises that look like Andy Warhol, it’s a fun bit that will get you through the workweek.

Laughs aside, Haim performed their new single, “The Steps.” The track is the latest material off their upcoming album, Women in Music Pt. III, which drops on April 24 via Columbia Records.

The band is also doing the Haim Deli Tour — taking them to New York City, Washington, D.C., Chicago, Denver and Los Angeles.

Watch Haim’s performance of “The Steps” below:

