Guns N’ Roses Postpone South American Tour Dates

A few days after playing Vive Latino fest in Mexico City and busting out a long-lost song in the process, Guns N’ Roses did the prudent thing and postponed their upcoming South American tour dates.

Previously, only the band’s show in Costa Rica was pushed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The group announced the news in a tweet:

GNR fam, we're announcing new rescheduled #GNR2020 tour dates. Hold onto your tickets, see you soon ⚡️https://t.co/h6944iWjQJ pic.twitter.com/nJRo9YABoh — Guns N' Roses (@gunsnroses) March 16, 2020

The shows will now take place in November and December.

Guns N’ Roses join a lengthy list of bands who have canceled or postponed their tours in recent in weeks. Today Foo Fighters postponed their upcoming 25th-anniversary band tour due to the coronavirus. Additionally, actor/DJ Idris Elba announced that he tested positive for coronavirus.

Check out the new dates below:

11/8 – Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

11/11 – Merida, Mexico

11/15 – San Jose, Costa Rica

11/18 – Guatemala City, Guatemala

11/21 – Quito, Ecuador

11/24 – Lima, Peru

11/27 – Santiago, Chile @ Lollaplaooza Chile

11/29 – Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Lollapalooza Argentina

12/4 – Sao Paulo, Brazil @ Lollapalooza Brazil

12/6 – Bogota, Colombia @ Estereo Picnic