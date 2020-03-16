News \
Guns N’ Roses Postpone South American Tour Dates
Due to...coronavirus
A few days after playing Vive Latino fest in Mexico City and busting out a long-lost song in the process, Guns N’ Roses did the prudent thing and postponed their upcoming South American tour dates.
Previously, only the band’s show in Costa Rica was pushed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The group announced the news in a tweet:
The shows will now take place in November and December.
Guns N’ Roses join a lengthy list of bands who have canceled or postponed their tours in recent in weeks. Today Foo Fighters postponed their upcoming 25th-anniversary band tour due to the coronavirus. Additionally, actor/DJ Idris Elba announced that he tested positive for coronavirus.
Check out the new dates below:
11/8 – Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
11/11 – Merida, Mexico
11/15 – San Jose, Costa Rica
11/18 – Guatemala City, Guatemala
11/21 – Quito, Ecuador
11/24 – Lima, Peru
11/27 – Santiago, Chile @ Lollaplaooza Chile
11/29 – Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Lollapalooza Argentina
12/4 – Sao Paulo, Brazil @ Lollapalooza Brazil
12/6 – Bogota, Colombia @ Estereo Picnic