In addition to moving Coachella and Stagecoach, Southern California powerhouse promoter Goldenvoice is closing its venues until March 31. The venues’ reopening is subject to ongoing reassessment by state and local officials.

The promoter announced the decision in a statement posted on Twitter.

Over the past week, the concert business has been hit hard. In addition to Coachella and Stagecoach, a number of festivals and tours have been postponed or outright canceled.

Also on Thursday, Live Nation stopped all tours due to the coronavirus.

Check out Goldenvoice’s statement below: