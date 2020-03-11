Last month, Glenn Danzig finally announced the release date for his long-awaited Danzig Sings Elvis album. Now, there’s finally some confirmed tour dates to go along with the album.

If you live in San Francisco or Los Angeles (or plan on traveling to see the shows), you’re in luck. The two shows will take place at less conventional venues — Bimbo’s 365 Club in San Francisco and at the Roosevelt Hotel in Los Angeles.

“Because DANZIG wanted these to be small Special Vegas-Club vibe, Tickets are Limited, so please, get your Tix early if you plan to attend one or both of these Special Performances!!!” a statement on Danzig’s website read.

And he’s not kidding.

Tickets for the Los Angeles show cost $169.50, which you can grab this Friday by clicking here.

The album, titled Danzig Sings Elvis, will be released on April 17. It was originally announced back in 2014. It was then supposed to come out in 2019. As you know, Danzig has been performing with the Misfits for the better part of the past few years as well.

Here are the dates for the two Danzig Sings Elvis shows:

4/17 San Francisco, Ca Bimbo’s 365 Club

4/22 Los Angeles, Ca Roosevelt Hotel