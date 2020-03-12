News \

Glastonbury 2020: Kendrick Lamar, Paul McCartney, Taylor Swift to Headline

The festival's 50th edition is on...for now

At a time when many tours and festivals are being canceled, Glastonbury unveiled its lineup for its 50th edition.

Headlining will be Kendrick Lamar, Paul McCartney, Taylor Swift and Diana Ross.

Other artists performing are Cage the Elephant, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, Noel Gallagher and the High Flying Birds, Charli XCX, HAIM, Thom Yorke Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes, Pet Shop Boys, Soccer Mommy and Happy Mondays to name a few.

“As things stand we are still working hard to deliver our 50th anniversary Festival in June and we are very proud of the bill that we have put together over the last year or so. No one has a crystal ball to see exactly where we will all be 15 weeks from now, but we are keeping our fingers firmly crossed that it will be here at Worthy Farm for the greatest show on Earth!⁣,” festival organizer Emily Eaves explained in a statement.

Glastonbury will take place June 25-June 29 at Worthy Farm in England.

Check out the full statement from Eaves and the lineup below:

