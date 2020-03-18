Glastonbury 2020 Is Canceled

As the coronavirus pandemic continues, the year’s Glastonbury Festival is officially canceled.

The festival, initially scheduled to take place from June 24 to June 28, will be moving it to 2021, festival organizers said earlier today (March 18).

“Clearly this was not a course of action we hoped to take for our 50th anniversary event, but following the new government measures announced this week—and in times of such unprecedented uncertainty—this is now our only viable option,” Glastonbury organizers Michael and Emily Eavis said in a statement.

They also added, “We were so looking forward to welcoming you all for our 50th anniversary with a lineup full of fantastic artists and performers that we were incredibly proud to have booked. Again, we’re so sorry that this decision has been made. It was not through choice,”

Kendrick Lamar, Paul McCartney and Taylor Swift were scheduled to headline this year’s festival.

Ticketholders to this year’s fest can either roll over their £50 deposit to ensure they can buy a ticket for next year’s Glastonbury. However, if they no longer can attend, information regarding refunds will be available in the “coming days.” Ticketholders will have till September to decide.

Read the full statement below: