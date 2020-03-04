Genesis will be reforming.

Sitting together on BBC Radio 2, Phil Collins, Mike Rutherford and Tony Banks announced their intention to reunite for the first time in 13 years for a U.K. tour. Collins and Rutherford did previously reunite onstage in Berlin for one of Collins’ Still Not Dead Yet Live! shows last June.

Called The Last Dominio? tour, it will take place at the end of the year. The tour will kick off on Nov. 23 in Liverpool and will hit seven different cities with two being at London’s O2 Arena.

On Tuesday, word trickled out about the reunion. British newspaper The Sun reported on it and an accidental text sent by the O2 arena in London also added fuel to the speculation.

Ticket go on sale on Friday (Feb. 6) at 9am local time. Head to Genesis’ website for more information on getting tickets and see the full set of tour dates below.