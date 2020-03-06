Genesis Adds More Dates to Reunion Tour

Due to popular demand, Genesis added more dates for their upcoming reunion tour.

Tickets went on sale today (March 6), and the overwhelming response led to the band’s five additional tour dates in Liverpool, Manchester, Leeds, Newcastle and Glasgow. Tickets, including the new dates, are available now on Live Nation.

Rumors about the band’s return to the stage started earlier this week. When they made it official, their fans were more than happy to welcome the news.

“I think it’s a natural moment,” Mike Rutherford said earlier this week regarding Genesis’ reunion. “Phil’s been out on tour for the last two-and-a-half years and his son Nick has been drumming, so it seemed like the natural moment to have a conversation about it. We’re all still good friends, we’re all above grass and here we are!”

See Genesis’ full tour schedule below:

Monday November 16 – Dublin 3 Arena

Thursday November 19 – Belfast SSE Arena

Monday November 23 – Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

Tuesday November 24 – Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

Thursday November 26 – Newcastle Utilita Arena

Friday November 27 – Newcastle Utilita Arena

Sunday November 29 – London The O2

Monday November 30 – London The O2

Wednesday December 2 – Leeds First Direct Arena

Thursday December 3 – Leeds First Direct Arena

Saturday December 5 – Birmingham Arena Birmingham

Sunday December 6 – Birmingham Arena Birmingham

Tuesday December 8 – Manchester Manchester Arena

Wednesday December 9 – Manchester Manchester Arena

Friday December 11 – Glasgow SSE Arena

Saturday December 12 – Glasgow SSE Arena