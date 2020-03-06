News \
Genesis Adds More Dates to Reunion Tour
Tickets are currently on sale
Due to popular demand, Genesis added more dates for their upcoming reunion tour.
Tickets went on sale today (March 6), and the overwhelming response led to the band’s five additional tour dates in Liverpool, Manchester, Leeds, Newcastle and Glasgow. Tickets, including the new dates, are available now on Live Nation.
Rumors about the band’s return to the stage started earlier this week. When they made it official, their fans were more than happy to welcome the news.
“I think it’s a natural moment,” Mike Rutherford said earlier this week regarding Genesis’ reunion. “Phil’s been out on tour for the last two-and-a-half years and his son Nick has been drumming, so it seemed like the natural moment to have a conversation about it. We’re all still good friends, we’re all above grass and here we are!”
See Genesis’ full tour schedule below:
Monday November 16 – Dublin 3 Arena
Thursday November 19 – Belfast SSE Arena
Monday November 23 – Liverpool M&S Bank Arena
Tuesday November 24 – Liverpool M&S Bank Arena
Thursday November 26 – Newcastle Utilita Arena
Friday November 27 – Newcastle Utilita Arena
Sunday November 29 – London The O2
Monday November 30 – London The O2
Wednesday December 2 – Leeds First Direct Arena
Thursday December 3 – Leeds First Direct Arena
Saturday December 5 – Birmingham Arena Birmingham
Sunday December 6 – Birmingham Arena Birmingham
Tuesday December 8 – Manchester Manchester Arena
Wednesday December 9 – Manchester Manchester Arena
Friday December 11 – Glasgow SSE Arena
Saturday December 12 – Glasgow SSE Arena