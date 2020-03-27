Future Shows Everyone Who’s Boss in ‘Tycoon’ Video

Future has released the track and visual for his new song, “Tycoon.”

Directed by Elf Rivera, who he collaborated with on his videos for “Rich $ex” and “Used to This,” the video follows Future as he is lounging around his mansion before leaving on a private jet with his leading lady. And on the other side, a group is plotting an armed robbery of what looks like Future’s place.

Future has previously dropped two tracks with Drake — “Life Is Good” and “Desires.” He’s also featured on Jhené Aiko’s “Happiness Over Everything (H.O.E.)” and “Wassup” by Lil UZi Vert.

Watch Future’s video for “Tycoon” below: