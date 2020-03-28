Last Fall Frank Ocean previewed two new songs, “Dear April” and “Cayendo, during his PrEP+ Club night in New York, and shortly after opened up pre-orders for the singles pressed on 7″ vinyl. Now, nearly six months later, it looks as though the records have shipped because fans started leaking the tracks online. Each single features an acoustic version of the song as the A-side and remixes from Justice and Sango as the B-side.

The records supposedly come with digital download cards, so here’s to hoping the songs hit DSPs soon. For now, listen to fan-leaked audio below.

Video of "Dear April" vinyl playback courtesy of u/christygrrrl on Reddit. pic.twitter.com/W3XxraEpiP — blonded.blog (@blondedblog) March 27, 2020