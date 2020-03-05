With Foo Fighters celebrating their 25th anniversary in style this year, it makes sense that a number of relics from their past surface.

That includes rare footage.

Footage from the band’s fourth show (which took place 25 years ago today) was shared on the band’s Twitter account. It took place at Velvet Elvis Arts Lounge in Seattle. In it, you can see the Foos perform early versions of songs like “Big Me,” “I’ll Stick Around” and “Alone + Easy Target.”

To start the 42-minute show, you can hear Dave Grohl tell the crowd that “I don’t have a voice, I gotta pee, everyone’s ready to go.” Also appearing in this early lineup was the band’s longtime guitarist Pat Smear.

On July 4, the Foo Fighters will host DC Jam in Landover, Maryland. Pharrell Williams, Chris Stapleton, Band of Horses, The Go-Gos and many more will help mark the 25th anniversary of the band’s first album.

In 2015, the Foo Fighters also had a big blowout concert in D.C. in honor of their 20th anniversary. In recent years, they’ve had their CalJam festival in San Bernardino, California. Those festivals featured a number of big rock acts like Queens of the Stone Age, Iggy Pop with Post Pop Depression, Garbage, Liam Gallagher, Cage the Elephant, Japandroids, The Kills and many more.

Watch footage of the band’s fourth show below: