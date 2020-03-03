After teasing the event in an Instagram post a few weeks ago, Foo Fighters have revealed details for their DC Jam festival.

Taking place on July 4 just outside Washington, D.C. in Landover, Maryland at FedEx Field, Dave Grohl and company have enlisted the likes of Pharrell Williams, Chris Stapleton, Band of Horses, The Go-Gos and many more to help celebrate their 25th anniversary.

In 2015, the Foo Fighters also had a big blowout concert in D.C. in honor of their 20th anniversary. In recent years, they’ve had their CalJam festival in San Bernardino, California. Those festivals featured a number of big rock acts like Queens of the Stone Age, Iggy Pop with Post Pop Depression, Garbage, Liam Gallagher, Cage the Elephant, Japandroids, The Kills and many more.

Foo Fighters Fan Presale will begin on Tuesday, March 3 at 12 pm ET. Chris Stapleton’s Fan Presale will begin on Thursday, March 5 at 12 pm ET.

Citi is the official presale credit card of D.C Jam. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, March 3 at 12 pm ET through Citi Entertainment®. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

Live Nation, Redskins Season Ticket Member, and FedExField Events Fan Presale will begin on Thursday, March 5 at 12 pm ET.

Tickets will go on sale to the public beginning Friday, March 6 at 10 am ET. For pre-sales and other information, go to DCJamFest.com

Check out the full lineup below: