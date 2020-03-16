News \

Foo Fighters Postpone 25th Anniversary Tour: ‘Let’s Do This Right and Rain Check Shit’

It was supposed to start on April 12 in Phoenix

Foo Fighters
CREDIT: Andreas Neumann

Foo Fighters are the latest band to postpone their tour due to the coronavirus scare.

In an Instagram post on Monday morning, Dave Grohl issued a statement postponing the tour.

“Hi, this is Dave. Remember me? The guy who wouldn’t even postpone a show when my goddamn leg was falling off?Well… playing a gig with a sock full of broken bones is one thing, but playing a show when YOUR health and safety is in jeopardy is another…,” he said.

“We fucking love you guys. So let’s do this right and rain check shit,” he continued.

He closed with “Now go wash your hands.”

To make things slightly better for fans, Grohl did add that the new album is done and “it’s fuckin’ killer.”

They join a number of bands including Rage Against the Machine, Pearl JamMy Chemical Romance and more to postpone dates.

Here are the postponed dates with the new dates to the right:

04/12 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena  New date  12/5/20
04/14 – Albuquerque, NM @ Santa Ana Star Center New date 12/3/20
04/16 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena New date 12/1
04/18 – Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena New date TBD
04/20 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena New date TBD

Daniel Kohn
