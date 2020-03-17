With many St. Patrick’s Day festivities canceled due to the coronavirus, Flogging Molly have decided to celebrate their own way.

Following other musicians, like Coldplay and Neil Young, who have gone the live streaming route, Dave King and Bridget Regan of the Celtic punk band have shared an acoustic performance of “Float.”

Dear friends, Greetings from Ireland. On behalf of the band and our wonderful crew we’d like to wish you a safe and happy St. Patrick’s day. Take care and much love,

Dave & Bridget pic.twitter.com/7kbRhXfV1F — Flogging Molly (@floggingmolly) March 17, 2020

The tune is meant to be “a song about positivity in times of turmoil” and is the title track from Flogging Molly’s 2008 album.

They also shared a message with all their fans, which you can read below: