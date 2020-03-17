News \
Flogging Molly Share Acoustic Version of ‘Float’ for St. Patrick’s Day
The Celtic punk band wanted to celebrate the day amid the coronavirus pandemic
With many St. Patrick’s Day festivities canceled due to the coronavirus, Flogging Molly have decided to celebrate their own way.
Following other musicians, like Coldplay and Neil Young, who have gone the live streaming route, Dave King and Bridget Regan of the Celtic punk band have shared an acoustic performance of “Float.”
The tune is meant to be “a song about positivity in times of turmoil” and is the title track from Flogging Molly’s 2008 album.
They also shared a message with all their fans, which you can read below:
Dear Friends,
Greetings from Ireland. On behalf of the band and our wonderful crew, we’d like to wish you a safe and happy St. Patrick’s Day. Over the twenty-odd years we’ve been together as a band, this is the first time we aren’t playing live on St. Patrick’s Day. It’s a very surreal feeling. But the most important thing is that everybody keeps safe and well, and takes care of those around them. Hopefully this separation that we all share right now will hopefully bring us even closer together someday.”
Take care and much love,
Dave & Bridget