Eminem Shares New Video for ‘Godzilla’ Featuring Dr Dre and Mike Tyson

Eminem shared a clip for “Godzilla” and its pretty wild.

Starting off at market or Costco-like location, the video takes a turn with a party at said location that turns into Eminem breathing fire, drinking a bunch, pulling a rocket launcher and carving up raw carcasses.

Eminem plays multiple characters and there are choice cameos by Dr. Dre (who plays a doctor) and Mike Tyson (who knocks Eminem out, accidentally).

The clip is directed by Cole Bennett.

“Godzilla” featured the vocals of the late Juice WRLD, to whom the video pays tribute to at the end.

Eminem released Music to Be Murdered By in January. It was his 10th consecutive No. 1 album on the Billboard 200.

Watch the video below: