Elvis Costello Performs an Acoustic Set in Quarantine
The pre-recorded set featured a number of favorites
Elvis Costello joined the growing ranks of artists performing since the coronavirus outbreak started.
In a pre-recorded performance, Costello (wearing a snazzy Liverpool FC jumper) performed some songs, answered some questions and seemingly had some fun.
The performance, which took place at Costello’s home in Vancouver, was to help raise awareness for the UK healthcare support network Artists4NHS.
Check out Elvis Costello: From Isolation below: