In the wee hours of Sunday morning, Donald Glover surprise-released a new album titled Donald Glover Presents.

The collection, which can only be heard on the website Donald Glover Presents, features SZA, 21 Savage and Ariana Grande. It can be heard on a single loop on said website.

It has 12 songs, including the previously released “Feels Like Summer” from 2018 and two songs that Glover performed last year, “Warlords” and “Algorhythm,” that was shared through an AR app.

Glover hasn’t performed under the name Childish Gambino since Austin City Limits last October. He previously said that his last record, 2016’s Awaken My Love!, would be his last under the Gambino moniker and at Glassnote Records. Glover signed with RCA in 2018.

You can listen to the album here.