Dolly Parton is mourning the death of her longtime friend and collaborator, Kenny Rogers. The country star took to Twitter Saturday (March 21) to share a message with followers and pay tribute to her “Islands in the Stream” duet partner.

“I know that we all know Kenny is in a better place than we are today, but I’m pretty sure he’s going to be talking to God sometime today if he ain’t already and he’s gonna be asking Him to spread some light on a bunch of this darkness going on here,” she said in an emotional video. “I loved Kenny with all my heart, and my heart’s broken and a big ole chunk of it has gone with him today. And I think I can speak for all his family, his friends, and fans when I say that I will always love you.”

The singer then held up a photo of the two together. “Just happened to have this picture when I walked out this morning… of us,” she continued, holding back tears. “I know you’re as sad as I am but, god bless you, Kenny. Fly high, straight into the arms of God.”

You never know how much you love somebody until they’re gone. I’ve had so many wonderful years and wonderful times with my friend Kenny, but above all the music and the success I loved him as a wonderful man and a true friend. pic.twitter.com/hIQLIvt8pr — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) March 21, 2020

Rogers passed away Friday night (March 20) at the age of 81. In a tweet, his family confirmed that he died “peacefully at home from natural causes under the care of hospice and surrounded by his family.” Everyone from Blake Shelton and LeAnn Rimes to Patton Oswalt and Mike Birbiglia paid tribute to the legendary artist. See their reactions below.

I can’t express on twitter the impact Kenny Rogers the artist and the man had on me. He was always very kind and fun to be around. Rest In Peace Gambler… — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) March 21, 2020

We will miss you @_KennyRogers You are and forever will be quite the legend. #thegambler #ripkennyrogers https://t.co/ur0clc3cHP — LeAnn Rimes Cibrian (@leannrimes) March 21, 2020

I was on an episode of Reno 911! where I played a crazed stalker who shoots Kenny Rogers. The cast loved him, he told great stories, and was a joy to be around. And “The Gambler” is a truly great song. #RIPKennyRogers — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) March 21, 2020