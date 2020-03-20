DJ Black N Mild, New Orleans Bounce DJ, Dies at 44 Due to Coronavirus

DJ Black N Mild, a renowned bounce DJ and radio personality in New Orleans, has died at the age of 44 due to the coronavirus.

According to Nola.com, he was one of two people to die from coronavirus in Louisiana. The DJ, whose real name Oliver Stokes Jr., 44, tested positive for coronavirus just yesterday. He died on Thursday as well. Also according to Nola, Stokes rode the Krewe of Crescent City truck parade on Mardi Gras and was on the passenger side of float 49.

Stokes is known for bringing bounce music to New Orleans and to have one of the earliest radio shows dedicated to the genre. That show, Bounce 104.5, was on the air from 2003-2005. After leaving New Orleans following Hurricane Katrina, the DJ posted up in Houston where he hosted a mix show for KHOU.

More recently, Stokes hosted the Rhythm and Bounce program on New Orleans AM station WBOK.

Some folks in the past days have confused DJ Black N Mild with Adam “BlaqNmilD” Pigott, the producer who is also from New Orleans. BlaqNmilD has worked with Drake, including on singles “In My Feelings” and “Nice For What.”