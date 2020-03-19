Dirty Projectors Cover John Lennon’s ‘Isolation’

Dirty Projectors understand that many artists and their crews out there are suffering from the constant tour cancellations and meet-and-greets. And they want to help out their community in the best way they know how — a new-ish track.

Dave Longstreth, the band’s lead singer and guitarist, has just released a cover of John Lennon’s “Isolation.” Starting with an ambient electronic organ, Longstreth’s calm voice comes in and does a beautiful rendition of the 1970 track off John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band.

The tune is a vast improvement from the other Lennon cover that recently dropped. And it’s meant to help the MusiCares’ COVID-19 relief fund.

“My cover of Plastic Ono Band’s “Isolation” is up for streaming & purchase. All proceeds through April 3rd are going toward MusiCares’ COVID-19 relief fund for musicians and music industry folks whose work has been disrupted by the crisis. So I encourage you to buy it (pay-what-you-wish) and we can be a part of helping combat this together 💙🌎💚,” Longstreth said in a statement.

Dirty Projectors were initially scheduled to play a show in Chicago on March 27, but postponed it to June 3.