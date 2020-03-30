As the COVID-19 pandemic has sidelined many electronic artists from their constant climate of touring, DJ/producers are increasingly turning to livestreams to engage with the music community during uncertain times.

In this spirit, influential YouTube curation channel Proximity has teamed up with Los Angeles event company Brownies & Lemonade to announce Digital Mirage, a new three-day online music festival with all proceeds benefiting Sweet Relief Musicians Fund.

Featuring a 50-artist lineup with the likes of Kaskade, Alison Wonderland and Louis the Child, Digital Mirage will take place April 3-5 on Proximity’s YouTube channel, which boasts more than 8.5 million subscribers.

Founded in 1994, Sweet Relief Musicians Fund is a non-profit focused on providing financial assistance to musicians and music industry workers facing medical issues, disabilities, or age-related problems.

Fans can RSVP for Digital Mirage here, plus donate via the livestream or Dice.