There are certain clichés associated with the triumphs and pitfalls of a recording artist’s first or second album – the confident debut often gives way to the sophomore slump. But career arcs vary more as bands go a bit further down the road, and patterns become less reliable. That said, the fourth album tends to be a point of inflection, the moment where an artist’s early sound has run its course or rising tensions in a band lead to a lineup change. Sometimes it was torture to make, and sometimes it was simply difficult to sell, but the Difficult Fourth Album has, over the last few decades, become a recurring theme in some of the most celebrated careers in popular music, from The Beatles and Bruce Springsteen to Radiohead and Kanye West.

Here are a dozen notable Difficult Fourth Albums throughout pop history – not all of them are masterpieces, and only one of them is the artist’s biggest seller. But, all of them are key transitional albums that make a before and after point in their discographies. Wth groups like The 1975 and Run The Jewels poised to release their respective fourth albums in the coming months, there’s no telling who might give us the next challenging mid-career opus.

The Beatles – Beatles For Sale (1964)

Rock’n’roll was still a singles-driven market in 1964 when The Beatles became a worldwide phenomenon. They’d soon change that. So nobody was thinking about the Fab Four’s fourth album in terms of the developing narrative of their discography when Beatles For Sale was released in the U.K. that December. It was more a piece of merchandise rushed out for the Christmas season, padded out with half a dozen covers of the band’s ‘50s influences like Chuck Berry and Carl Perkins. It didn’t even come out in the states at the time – in America, most of its songs were instead folded into their next Capitol album, Beatles ’65, later that month. Released in between the companion soundtrack for the band’s iconic movies A Hard Day’s Night and Help!, Beatles For Sale is a relatively minor album, with only “Eight Days A Week” a hit, topping the Hot 100 the following March. But in retrospect it marked a turning point for the band’s songwriting, particularly for John Lennon, who opens the album singing a trio of songs – “No Reply,” “I’m A Loser,” and “Baby’s In Black” – that reflect the influence of Bob Dylan, and the darker and more disaffected sensibility he’d show as a songwriter more in the years to come. Even the title, Beatles For Sale, is hard not to read now as a cynical statement, from a group that no doubt felt like they were increasingly being treated as a commercial commodity first, and people second.

Choice cut: “I’m A Loser”

Steely Dan – Katy Lied (1975)

Steely Dan’s third album, Pretzel Logic, gave them their first top 10 record on the Billboard 200, and their biggest single, “Rikki Don’t Lose That Number.” But the band’s leaders Donald Fagen and Walter Becker were increasingly unhappy with life on the road and decided to suspend touring to focus exclusively on writing and recording. Their bandmates disagreed with them and some defected to The Doobie Brothers. Coincidentally, their first album as a full-time studio act, seeking musical perfection with a growing army of session musicians, was plagued by technical issues. The band even apologized on the back cover of Katy Lied for a malfunction in their DBX noise reduction equipment. But even while “Black Friday” barely scraped the top 40 and the album suffered from the lack of promotional touring, Katy Lied eventually took its place as a fan favorite, their first with essential sidemen like guitarist Larry Carlton and backing vocalist Michael McDonald. Within a couple of years, Fagen and Becker’s new strategy paid off with the blockbuster success of Aja. And when Steely Dan finally did return to the road two decades later, “Black Friday” and “Daddy Don’t Live In That New York City No More” finally became live staples.

Choice cut: “Doctor Wu”

Bruce Springsteen – Darkness On The Edge of Town (1978)

Bruce Springsteen’s make-or-break third album Born To Run made him a household name in 1975 and landed him on the cover of Time and Newsweek. But instead of a victory lap, the next three years were a slow and embattled process to craft a more serious follow-up album, at a time when most artists were expected to release a new LP or two every year. First, a legal dispute with Springsteen’s former manager Mike Appel kept him out of the studio, and once a settlement was reached and The Boss began recording, dozens of songs began spilling out. Once Springsteen whittled Darkness on the Edge of Town to the 10 songs that perfectly expressed his ideas about hope and despair in working-class America, he’d cut out the most accessible tracks. Outtakes that were given to other artists, Patti Smith’s “Because the Night” and the Pointer Sisters’ “Fire,” became bigger hits than any of the songs on Darkness. But the album became a cornerstone of Springsteen’s legend, his uncompromising dedication to the rock album as an artistic statement on par with novels or films.

Choice cut: “Candy’s Room”

Elvis Costello – Get Happy!! (1980)

Elvis Costello’s steady commercial ascent over the course of his first three albums was interrupted, at least temporarily, by an April 1979 incident where the arrogant young singer-songwriter slurred black musicians in an argument with Stephen Stills. And that controversy hung ominously over Costello’s next album, though he’d already decided to make it a loving homage to classic soul records from Stax and Motown before it acquired an unpleasant new subtext. The lead single for Get Happy!! was a cover of “I Can’t Stand Up For Falling Down,” an old Sam & Dave side for Stax, but even originals like “Love For Tender” and “Possession” were arranged in the style of ‘60s soul stompers. Where the most difficult fourth albums are downtempo and experimental, Get Happy!! is fast, frenetic, and affectionately retro, with 20 short songs stuffed into the album at a breakneck pace. While it didn’t perform as well as the trio of albums that kicked off Costello’s career, Get Happy!! has taken its place among his most admired records, while the single “High Fidelity” inspired the name of the Nick Hornby novel (and its subsequent film and television adaptations).

Choice cut: “King Horse”

Talking Heads – Remain in Light (1980)

The fourth Talking Heads album, and their third in a row with producer Brian Eno, wasn’t a runaway success initially. In fact, it was, and for many years remained, their only album that didn’t generate a Hot 100 hit. But where radio may have been flummoxed by the album’s dense Afrobeat-inspired sound, a new promotional outlet would soon open up. Nearly a year after Remain in Light was released, MTV made its television debut, and the surreal Toni Basil-directed video for “Once in a Lifetime” ultimately became one of the band’s most iconic moments, with or without chart success. Talking Heads splintered into solo and side projects for the next couple years, and after they reconvened, this time without Brian Eno, they incorporated the funky innovations of Remain in Light into slicker, shinier songs like “Burning Down the House,” and returned to the Hot 100.

Choice cut: “Born Under Punches (The Heat Goes On)”

Talk Talk – Spirit of Eden (1988)

The London synth-pop group Talk Talk shared a producer with tourmates Duran Duran in their early days, launching a series of international hit singles with their first three albums. But even given their Roxy Music-influenced experimental side from the beginning, Talk Talk’s fourth album Spirit of Eden was a radical departure from everything they’d previously done. A year’s worth of in-studio improvisations were edited down into six long, jazzy and abstract compositions. There’s a startling sense of stillness and open space, with moments of near-silence and slowly building movements that resemble a symphony more than a pop album. Anticipating resistance to their new direction before completing the album, the band attempted to leave their label, EMI, which released it. EMI then sued the band over the “commercially unsatisfactory” album. Founding bassist Paul Webb soon left Talk Talk, and the band recorded only one more album, 1991’s similarly uncompromising Laughing Stock, before disbanding. But those two albums became cult classics that established Talk Talk’s reputation as a major influence on ‘90s post-rock.

Choice cut: “Desire”

Pearl Jam – No Code (1996)

Pearl Jam were arguably the biggest band in the world in 1996 and had maintained that position while defiantly doing things their own way: ceasing to shoot music videos, making increasingly experimental albums, and feuding with concert industry giant Ticketmaster. But their fourth album was the point where the band’s fanbase started to get noticeably smaller, with the sitar-tinged lead single “Who You Are” hitting No. 1 on the Modern Rock chart but then quickly disappearing from playlists that were increasingly full of the very different sounds of Beck and No Doubt. Thanks to the arrival of former Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Jack Irons, it was one of Pearl Jam’s most lively and creative albums, full of dense polyrhythms and ragged rockers influenced by the band’s recent stint backing Neil Young. But without a big crossover hit like “Better Man,” and their efforts to tour hamstrung by the Ticketmaster boycott, No Code sold a fraction as much as its predecessors.

Choice cut: “In My Tree”

The Smashing Pumpkins – Adore (1998)

With 1995’s double album Mellon Collie & The Infinite Sadness, Smashing Pumpkins reached the pinnacle of their success. But things began to fall apart when keyboardist Jonathan Melvoin fatally overdosed during the tour, and drummer Jimmy Chamberlin was subsequently fired from the band for his drug use. Without the band’s powerhouse drummer, the fourth Smashing Pumpkins album was very different, with Billy Corgan leaning heavily on ballads mourning his mother and electronic experiments with drum machines – even the songs featuring session drummers veered away from the band’s typical arena-rock grandeur. But the album’s muted reception grew into a passionate cult following, and when a deluxe reissue of Adore was released in 2014, Billy Corgan told Esquire, “The two albums people talk to me about the most are Siamese Dream and Adore.”

Choice cut: “For Martha”

Radiohead – Kid A (2000)

The world had its eyes on Radiohead as they patiently worked on the follow-up 1997’s OK Computer. But even to the extent that the band had earned a reputation for challenging art rock, Kid A stirred up lively debate among fans and detractors after the three-year wait. A band that featured three guitarists had dropped an album where you can’t hear any recognizable guitars until the fourth track, and played with the slippery 5/4 time signature on “Everything In Its Right Place” and “Morning Bell.” But the music on Kid A, featuring everything from horns to glitchy electronics to obscure instruments like the ondes Martenot, became an object of endless fascination for listeners, solidifying Radiohead’s place as rock’s most creatively restless and cerebral platinum band.

Choice cut: “The National Anthem”

Wilco – Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (2002)

Wilco had drifted away from the alt-country sound of Jeff Tweedy’s previous band Uncle Tupelo over its first three albums. But the art-rock sound Tweedy wanted to pursue with new collaborator Jim O’Rourke on the band’s fourth album was met with resistance from both Wilco co-founder Jay Bennett and the band’s label. By the time Yankee Hotel Foxtrot was completed in 2001, Bennett and original drummer Ken Coomer were out of the band, and Reprise Records had refused to release it as constructed. Streaming the album for free on its website, Wilco attracted a groundswell of support for their new direction. They signed with another Warner Bros. subsidiary, Nonesuch Records, and the album became Wilco’s biggest seller once it was properly released in 2002, and kicked off the band’s celebrated second chapter.

Choice cut: “I Am Trying To Break Your Heart”

Kanye West – 808s & Heartbreak (2008)

Before Kanye West even released his debut album, he openly shared long term plans for the titles of his first four albums, all following the same theme: The College Dropout, Late Registration, Graduation, and Good Ass Job. He stuck to the plan up through the 2007 release of Graduation, and then life intervened and flipped the script (although as recently as 2018, West had announced his intentions to finally make Good Ass Job, with the help of Chance The Rapper). West’s breakup with his longtime girlfriend and the 2007 death of his mother left the superstar rapper/producer in a deep funk. Newer artists exploring the gray area between rapping and singing like T-Pain and Kid Cudi influenced him to make an album far more melodic and emotional than his previous work. 808s & Heartbreak may have been more divisive and unevenly received than his earlier albums. But it went platinum and blanketed radio airwaves, and helped point the way towards the sound that West and new stars like Drake would spend the next decade chasing.

Choice cut: “Welcome To Heartbreak”

Beyonce – 4 (2011)

Beyonce took the first sustained break of her whirlwind career after her third album and decided to shake up her very successful formula. Recording dozens of songs while finding inspiration in Fela Kuti and ‘70s rock, and working with hip new songwriters like Frank Ocean, 4 became Beyonce’s most critically acclaimed album to date. The album was harder to sell to the public – after a decade of regularly topping the Hot 100, none of the singles from 4 made it into the chart’s top 10. But R&B radio still embraced soulful songs like “Love On Top” even if it didn’t jibe with Top 40’s newfound embrace of EDM. And the more personal and creative direction of 4 set the stage for the runaway success of Beyonce’s self-titled album in 2013.

Choice Cut: “I Care”