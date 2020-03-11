Desert Stars Festival Postponed Until September

Southern California’s Desert Stars festival is the latest event to be pushed due to the coronavirus.

SPIN has learned that the event, which features Mercury Rev, Alex Maas of Black Angels, Ringo Deathstarr and Twink has been pushed until Sept. 25 and 26.

This is the 12th edition of Desert Stars, which takes place in Joshua Tree.

Festival director Tommy Dietrick said that the lineup will remain intact. Tickets will continue to be on sale for the new dates and all tickets purchased for the original dates will be valid for the rescheduled dates.

“It’s never an easy thing to reschedule an event that has so many moving parts but I know that we are doing the right thing by our community by putting safety first. The consensus from our artists, vendors and fans has been overwhelmingly supportive in this. I would much rather that we wait a few more months when we can all get together safely than create an unnecessary health risk,” Dietrick told SPIN.

You can get tickets for Desert Stars here.

Check out the original trailer for the festival below:

Additional reporting by Nate Jackson