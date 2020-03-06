The tornado that struck down in Nashville on Wednesday left damages, injuries and deaths in Music City. Now, a group of musicians are teaming up to play a benefit show for the city.

Black Keys singer Dan Auerbach, Sheryl Crow, Jason Isbell, Brandi Carlile and Soccer Mommy lead the impressive of lineup of artists who will perform at the show, which is called To Nashville, With Love. It will take place on March 9 at Marathon Music Works.

Every dollar raised through ticket sales and donations for this event will benefit the To Nashville, With Love Fund. It was created by a group of music industry professionals, will raise funds for those affected by the tornado.

The tornado destroyed Nashville music venue Basement East.

“Amanda and I are proud to call Nashville our home, and we’re proud of the Nashville community’s ability to come together in a time of crisis. We’re lucky that our home and our loved ones are safe, but we know that isn’t the case for many Nashvillians. I’m happy to do what I can to help the city recover,” Isbell said in a statement.

“We have seen the resilience of Nashville before but nothing like the display of humanity being put forth currently. That sweat equity combined with our incredible friends’ generous offers of their gift of music will galvanize our city, making it stronger than ever before. Please join us Monday friends for an event that will help and heal. We Will Rise,” Basement East co-owner Mike Grimes added.

Tickets for the show will cost $75 and are on sale now. You can get tickets here.

Here is the full list of artists performing:

Aaron Lee Tasjan Ashley McBryde

Brandi Carlile

Brothers Osborne

Dan Auerbach

Jason Isbell

Katie Pruitt

Kendell Marvel

Margo Price

Old Crow Medicine Show

Sadler Vaden

Sheryl Crow

Soccer Mommy

Yola