CRSSD Fest Reports 2 Attendees Had Coronavirus

Nearly two weekends ago, CRSSD festival in San Diego featured a number of prominent names in dance music. Around 15,000 attendees headed down to Waterfront Park ahead of the coronavirus outbreak and subsequent concert shutdown in the U.S. It turns out that they weren’t so safe.

In a Facebook post, the festival confirmed that two of its attendees had coronavirus. CRSSD also said that they contracted it in advance of attending the event.

All of this year’s attendees were informed that they could have been exposed to the virus and have been asked to self-quarantine.

Organizers for the event have been asked to direct fans who attended the festival to www.coronavirus-sd.com for the latest information.

Performers at CRSSD included Gesaffelstein, Rüfüs Du Sol, The Rapture, Carl Cox and Majid Jordan among many

See the full post below: