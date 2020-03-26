Craig Finn Shares ‘All These Perfect Crosses’ From Upcoming Record Store Day Release

Craig Finn was slated to put out a double LP of outtakes from all of his solo sessions on Record Store Day. Since that has been postponed until June, the Hold Steady singer decided to make one of those songs available ahead of time.

“All These Perfect Crosses” gives a glimpse into what this collection of odds and ends will sound like. It’s a tender piano ballad that clocks in at just under three minutes and its easy to see how this didn’t fit into what went on his three solo albums.

Here’s how Finn describes the album (which he wrote in a Facebook post a couple of weeks ago): “These are songs I really love, they often just didn’t fit the theme or the flow of the record they were recorded for.”

Listen to the song below: