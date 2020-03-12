Coldplay has had a busy year. Not only did they recently play an NPR Tiny Desk Concert, but they also dropped two videos — “Champion of the World” and “Cry Cry Cry.”

And now the U.K. band has just revealed their latest visual for “Trouble in Town.” Directed by Aoife McCardle, the visual takes a few pages out of George Orwell’s Animal Farm. (The book actually makes an appearance in the video.) We take a look at a dystopia that’s populated by the animal kingdom. While we see politician pigs, street-hustling foxes and a domineering snow leopard police officer, it’s clear that the video is conveying a world very similar to the one we live in today.

Aside from offering up a video that will really make you think, Coldplay is also donating proceeds from the song and the visual to charity. Proceeds will be split between the Innocence Project, which “works to overturn wrongful convictions in the US,” and ACFS, an organization for vulnerable children in South Africa, “some of whom provided vocals for the original track,” a statement said.

“Trouble in Town” is off Coldplay’s latest album, Everyday Life, which was released last year.