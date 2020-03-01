If you’re confused about where Public Enemy stands after four days of back-and-forth headlines about the iconic act performing at the upcoming Bernie Sanders rally in Los Angeles, Chuck D helped provide a little clarity on Sunday.

Over the series of a handful of tweets, Chuck D explained his support of both Sanders and Flavor Flav, with his political support for Sanders stemming from his desire for universal healthcare and childcare despite hating “the party Bulsht.”

As for Flavor Flav, Chuck D clarified that his bandmate’s opposition isn’t due to Sanders specifically (referencing Garth Brooks jersey confusion with “he don’t know the difference between BarrySanders or BernieSanders he don’t know either”) but that he doesn’t support any politician with his music.

In a legal statement, Chuck D’s attorney previously pointed out that the rapper owns the trademark for Public Enemy — so “Chuck could perform as Public Enemy if he ever wanted to” — but it seems clear that the rapper would rather “drive the smart car called EnemyRadio” until his longtime musical partner is in a position to be a part of Public Enemy again.

On Friday, Flavor Flav sent a cease and desist letter to the Sanders campaign, accusing them of using the Public Enemy name and “likeness, image and trademarked clock in promotional materials” without his permission.

“Sanders has promised to ‘Fight the Power’ with hip hop icons Public Enemy – but this Rap Icon will not be performing at the Sanders Rally,” the letter read. “To be clear Flav and, by extension, the Hall of Fame hip hop act Public Enemy with which his likeness and name have become synonymous has not endorsed any political candidate in this election cycle and any suggestion to the contrary is plainly untrue. The continued publicizing of this grossly misleading narrative is, at a minimum, careless and irresponsible if not intentionally misleading.”

Check out a portion of Chuck D’s Sunday tweets below.

My Dad passing in 2016 and Granddaughter being born automatically put healthcare and childcare at the top of my brain. There ain’t a candidate running that can answer to 3 Black struggling generations living in the same crib, same time. If y’all don’t know THIS-it’s a bad problem pic.twitter.com/k8nJbhP8sV — Chuck D (@MrChuckD) March 1, 2020

I dig aspects of Bern. Hate the party Bulsht. But can relate to half the issues & get forward. Use your minds & be ready to fight whoever in office. My rap bro @KillerMike is nice.I am not-Wake the fcuk up get off your asses make yourself important where YOU live. This aint vodka pic.twitter.com/ltfhdDLsqZ — Chuck D (@MrChuckD) March 1, 2020

Last text for me today… time to Get Off My Ass ….I suggest to all the same even this Sunday if you think it’s important… pic.twitter.com/NxLlvM4hyi — Chuck D (@MrChuckD) March 1, 2020

… last final note the last final note was my last straw was long ago. It’s not about BERNIE with Flav… he don’t know the difference between BarrySanders or BernieSanders he don’t know either. FLAV refused to support @Sankofa after @harrybelafonte inducted us. He don’t do that pic.twitter.com/5Ky9dTnzmd — Chuck D (@MrChuckD) March 1, 2020