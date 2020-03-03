Don’t look for a reunion of Foss, the band that included Beto O’Rourke and The Mars Volta/At the Drive-In’s Cedric Bixler-Zavala.

In a scathing Instagram post, Bixler-Zavala endorsed Bernie Sanders for president, while throwing shade at former presidential hopeful O’Rourke.

The post is captioned “No thank you Biden,” and in the photo, Sanders can be seen with a fist in the air. The writing on the photo reads, “Team Bernie All The Fucking Way!!”

If that doesn’t seem it’s like bad for O’Rourke, just wait.

O’Rourke just endorsed Biden, and a commenter asked Bixler-Zavala if he was denouncing his former bandmate’s endorsement. Bixler-Zavala didn’t hold back.

Ouch.

Check out Bixler-Zavala’s post below: