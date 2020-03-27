Carlos Arevalo of Chicano Batman’s ‘Hunker Down’ Playlist

With everyone sequestered and self-quarantining due to the coronavirus, we’ve asked our favorite artists to come up with playlists that keep you entertained. Here’s Carlos Arevalo of Chicano Batman:

Life as we’ve come to know it has halted. As we try to slow the spread, by avoiding crowds and staying home, do with this newfound domesticity as you see fit. Hunker down, cry, smile, laugh, read, watch, listen, exercise, create, cook, meditate, and/or connect in new ways.

All of this is new to everyone so there’s no right or wrong way to spend this time. One thing is certain, this storm will pass and we will rise again, hopefully, more unified than before. Music will always accompany us through the good times and the bad, so in that spirit here is a playlist to help you through your day.

The Weeknd – “Save Your Tears”

Moody Synth-Pop and R&B gold.

Jay Electronica – “Fruits of the Spirit”

Call me old fashioned but it’s refreshing to hear hip hop with samples like this nowadays.

Khruangbin & Leon Bridges – “C-Side”

This dynamic duo channels some Marvin Gaye vibes on this funky cut.

Le Butcherettes – “Love Someone”

Loving this track where the band shows off their soft and tender side.

Brittany Howard – “He Loves Me”

Huge drums, huge guitars, and huge vocals on this one.

Brainstory – “Breathe”

Tiptop Leon Michels production on this lush ballad.

Thom Yorke – “Impossible Knots”

Thom and Nigel can do no wrong together.

John Frusciante – “Murderers”

Aching melancholy guitars from the eccentric musical genius.

MF Doom – “Rhymes Like Dimes”

That synth sample is near perfect.

Thundercat – “Dragonball Durag”

Major Michael McDonald vibes on this smooth track and I’m all for it.

Jeff Parker – “Build a Nest”

Jeff Parker shreds with the best of them, more people should know that.

Divino Nino – “Coca Cola”

One of my favorite tracks from 2019.

Helado Negro – “Come Be Me”

Roberto channels his pop sensibility on this masterpiece made with software and a laptop.

Bosnian Rainbows – “Morning Sickness”

Every track from this group’s only album is incredible. I’m a sucker for the record’s ballads in particular.

Solange – “Way to the Show”

Her production, beats, and voice are a mood indeed.

El Michels Affair – “Enfant (feat. The Shacks)”

My favorite producer melds his hard-hitting beats with pretty on this excursion.