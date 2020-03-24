Brian Fallon Shares His ‘Calm Down, Easy and Sometimes Funny’ Playlist

With everyone sequestered and self-quarantining due to the coronavirus, we’ve asked our favorite artists to come up with playlists that keep you entertained. Here’s Brian Fallon:

This is my “calm down, easy, and sometimes funny” playlist. The overall vibe is songs that calm me down, make me take some time to relax, and unwind my mind. Some are by bigger artists and some you may not have heard of yet. I hope if you find a new one you can take up some more time checking their catalog out. I hope these find you safe and well!

“Down to the River to Pray” – Alison Krauss

This is a wonderful song, it really calmed my nerves when I was in therapy struggling with anxiety. I always come back to this song because it reminds me of my mother singing hymns to me as a child. I’ve always been taking by that image of a river where you go down under the water and when you come up you’re somehow new again. I don’t know I’ve experienced that, but I’d like to.

“Talking World War III Blues” – Bob Dylan

I like Bob Dylan when he’s funny. He’s got a great sense of humor and this song in particular is one of my favorites. Helps to laugh, maybe this will make you smile.

“Big Black Car” – Gregory Alan Isakov

This is just a great calm down song by a great writer. I listen to this a lot on long overnight drives on tour.

“Bluebird” – Miranda Lambert

I became a fan of Miranda Lambert a few years ago when she released the Pistol Annie’s records. She’s an awesome singer and this is a good reminder to try to keep your heart positive.

“Wolf Like Me” – Lera Lynn

This is one of those covers where it becomes the new artists’ song. At least to me. Lera Lynn is a killer singer/songwriter and I love this song. As far as I can tell, it’s about becoming a werewolf and then asking your partner to also become a werewolf, cause why not?

“Burn One With John Prine” – Roger Harvey

Kasey Musgraves wrote this song, and Roger did an amazing job covering it. I found this song in an airport right before a long trip I took for some shows I played last year and I remember listening to it about 100 times in a row. It’s just a great song and Roger did it justice. Even if I don’t smoke weed.

“Middle of June” – Noah Gunderson

This is one of my favorite songs of all time. Noah is one of the best writers alive today.

“Joy” – Against Me!

This is perfect for these days…. I’ve found comfort in this song for years.

“Time to Move On” – Tom Petty

I feel this is a hidden gem in the Tom Petty catalog. One definitely not to be missed though. Tom’s voice was always extremely calming to me and this is no exception.

“Shakey Jesus” – Dave Hause

Check out the acoustic version. I first heard Dave and Tim sound checking this song in Austria and I ran down to the stage and told him how brilliant I thought it was. It’s such a good song and Dave is a great friend of mind.

“Codeine” – Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit

This is a song that mixes humor and sadness beautifully. My wife and I went to see Jason in Red Bank, NJ at the Count Basie Theatre a couple years ago and this was a song I wasn’t familiar with a the time but it immediately registered with us both. I went home and found the record it was on and I think it’s a heartbreaking song with a little bit of laughter to ease the blow. It will also make you think twice about covering Hendrix… you never know who’s watching.

“Heaven” – The Fire Theft

This Is Jeremy Enigk’s band after Sunny Day Real Estate and I just love the sound of his voice and how soothing and beautiful the music is.

“And She Was” – Talking Heads

The bop that always slaps. Forever.

“Most of The Time” – Bob Dylan

We all feel strong, and then weak, and then confidant, and then panicked. It’s ok. Feel what you are feeling in this time, and STAY INSIDE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! I LOVE YOU