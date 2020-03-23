Billie Joe Armstrong Shares Cover of Tommy James and The Shondells’ ‘I Think We’re Alone Now’

Green Day have had to halt their promo plans for Father of All Motherfuckers due to the coronavirus outbreak. The downtime didn’t stop singer Billie Joe Armstrong from using time productively.

The singer shared that he covered Tommy James & The Shondells’ “I Think We’re Alone Now.” The upbeat track is classic Green Day and the video features vintage footage from the band’s early days.

“Dear friends.. While we’ve all been in quarantine I’ve been reflecting on the things that matter the most in my life,” a statement from Armstrong read. “Family, friends and of course music. I recorded a cover of Tommy James and the shondells ‘I think we’re alone now’ in my bedroom. I figure if we have to spend this time in isolation at least we can be alone together. Love BJ.”

Green Day’s Father of All Motherfuckers is out now. Read our review of the album here.

