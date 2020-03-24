Bill Rieflin, Ex-R.E.M. and Ministry Drummer, Dies at 59

Bill Rieflin, the drummer for bands like R.E.M. and Ministry, has died at the age of 59, SPIN has confirmed.

Rieflin is known for being one of the defining drummers in industrial music. He was well-respected and the ultimate hired gun. In addition to Ministry, he played on tracks and albums from Nine Inch Nails, Revolting Cocks, KMFDM and Swans.

In 2003, Rieflin joined R.E.M. as a touring member. Recently, Rieflin was one of three drummers performing with King Crimson, having joined the prog-rock legends in 2013. He took a hiatus from the band in 2019.

“Tracy told Toyah (Fripp’s wife) and me that the day was grey, and as Bill flew away the clouds opened, and the skies were blue for about fifteen minutes. Fly well, Brother Bill! My life is immeasurably richer for knowing you,” King Crimson founder Robert Fripp wrote in a Facebook post.

Tributes to the drummer came in from all musicians.

“So sorry to hear of Bill Rieflin passing away. A straight up person and excellent musician,” former Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic wrote on Twitter.

“Rest in peace my dear friend.. I’m heartbroken.. Bill Rieflin.. #fuckcancer,” drummer Matt Chamberlain wrote in a tweet.

“Our dear wonderful Bill Rieflin flew from this world today. Much loved HUMAN and member of King Crimson. Family by his side. Forever in our hearts,” Toyah Wilcox tweeted.

Ministry tweeted out the sad news as well: