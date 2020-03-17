News \

Ben Gibbard to Stream Daily Live Performances From His Home Studio

"So in this crazy and unprecedented time, I’d like to return the favor by coming to YOU"

Almost everyone is self-quarantining these days due to the coronavirus outbreak, including musicians. As shown with Chris Martin’s performance yesterday, some of these folks can turn the situation into a positive one where they connect with their fans and give them a fun, unusual performance.

Add Ben Gibbard to that list.

In an Instagram post, the Death Cab for Cutie singer said he’s going to be performing daily from his home studio and will be streaming the performances for “the new few weeks.”

“For the next few weeks I will be playing songs everyday from my home studio. We will be streaming on YouTube / Facebook at 4pm PST daily – link in bio. We’re still working out the details but I’m hoping to take some requests and maybe even have a guest or two stop by digitally. The first show will be tomorrow. It will assuredly be a little wonky and glitchy but we’re gonna do our best,” Gibbard wrote.

Gibbard’s much-needed good news for fans comes at a time when tours and festivals are being postponed and canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak. Thankfully, Gibbard not taking this route and is entertaining his fans at a time when most need to take it easy.

Hey Everyone,⁣ ⁣ I know you are all really freaked out right now. I am too. And while I’m proud that we’re all doing the necessary things at the moment to help flatten the curve, I know it has left us all incredibly isolated.⁣ ⁣ But because we’re all going through this nightmare together we are quite literally NOT alone. Our lives and stories are all linked, maybe more now than they have ever been.⁣ ⁣ Be it with DCFC, Postal Service, or solo I have always been grateful for the honor you have bestowed upon us by choosing to congregate en masse around our music. Some of you have traveled great distances and/or shelled out large sums of money to see us play and that has never been lost on me. So in this crazy and unprecedented time, I’d like to return the favor by coming to YOU.⁣ ⁣ For the next few weeks I will be playing songs everyday from my home studio. We will be streaming on YouTube / Facebook at 4pm PST daily – link in bio. We’re still working out the details but I’m hoping to take some requests and maybe even have a guest or two stop by digitally. The first show will be tomorrow. It will assuredly be a little wonky and glitchy but we’re gonna do our best.⁣ ⁣ See You Tomorrow.⁣ ⁣ xo⁣ ⁣ Ben

