Ben Gibbard Releases ‘Life in Quarantine’ for Charity

After debuting “Life in Quarantine” during his livestream set last week, Ben Gibbard has released the studio version of the track.

Done in his home studio, Gibbard, who goes by Benjamin on this track, sang of what’s currently happening in the world of coronavirus.

“I know this is a really fucked up and scary time for everybody, including myself, and I know that we’re all trying to figure out what to do to make it better or alleviate the suffering of someone else,” he said during his livestream set with The Stranger’s A Message to the City series.

“Life in Quarantine” is out today (March 26) via Barsuk Records, and net proceeds from sales will be donated to Seattle-area relief organizations. This includes Aurora Commons, “a welcoming space for unhoused Seattle residents to rest, prepare a meal, connect to resources, and collectively create a healthy and vibrant community.”

You can get the song here.

Gibbard is still doing his daily livestreamed shows from his Seattle home at 4 pm PT. And if you want to see previous performances, you can check out YouTube, Facebook or Twitch.