Ben Gibbard, Jim James, Fred Armisen, Jarvis Cocker to Play COVID-19 Benefit Stream
The event is being hosted by Light in the Attic
Ben Gibbard, Jim James, Fred Armisen and Jarvis Cocker lead an impressive group of artists who will perform at Light in the Attic’s COVID-19 benefit show/livestream.
It will take place this Friday, April 3. It starts at 7 pm EST/4 pm PST. It will be streaming on Light in the Attic’s Twitch and YouTube channels. The event is raising funds for MusiCares’ COVID-19 relief fund.
All of the artists on the bill have been associated with Light in the Attic over the past 20 years.
“While quarantined at home – from Rio to Tokyo; Cardiff to Austin; Barbados to Italy – each musician will be doing what they do best, sharing the gift of song, maybe in their pajamas and maybe with their kids, and wherever feels comfy and cozy in the privacy of their home,” a statement from the label reads.
Check out the full lineup below:
Texas soul queen Barbara Lynn
Fred Armisen
British folk legend Michael Chapman
Jarvis Cocker
Italian composer Gigi Masin
Devendra Banhart
Brazilian great Marcos Valle
Jim James (My Morning Jacket)
Sandy Dedrick of sixties soft-psych outfit The Free Design
Japanese ambient pioneers Inoyama Land (Kankyō Ongaku)
Alex Maas (The Black Angels)
Money Mark
Singer-songwriter Lynn Castle
Gruff Rhys (Super Furry Animals)
Leonard Sanders of modern soul-gospel group the Supreme Jubilees
Jazz giant Azar Lawrence
Grant & Frankie Olsen (Gold Leaves / Arthur & Yu)
Beach Boys poet and lyricist Stephen John Kalinich
Mark Lightcap (Acetone)
Sessa
Ben Gibbard