Ben Gibbard, Jim James, Fred Armisen, Jarvis Cocker to Play COVID-19 Benefit Stream

Ben Gibbard, Jim James, Fred Armisen and Jarvis Cocker lead an impressive group of artists who will perform at Light in the Attic’s COVID-19 benefit show/livestream.

It will take place this Friday, April 3. It starts at 7 pm EST/4 pm PST. It will be streaming on Light in the Attic’s Twitch and YouTube channels. The event is raising funds for MusiCares’ COVID-19 relief fund.

All of the artists on the bill have been associated with Light in the Attic over the past 20 years.

“While quarantined at home – from Rio to Tokyo; Cardiff to Austin; Barbados to Italy – each musician will be doing what they do best, sharing the gift of song, maybe in their pajamas and maybe with their kids, and wherever feels comfy and cozy in the privacy of their home,” a statement from the label reads.

Check out the full lineup below:

Texas soul queen Barbara Lynn

Fred Armisen

British folk legend Michael Chapman

Jarvis Cocker

Italian composer Gigi Masin

Devendra Banhart

Brazilian great Marcos Valle

Jim James (My Morning Jacket)

Sandy Dedrick of sixties soft-psych outfit The Free Design

Japanese ambient pioneers Inoyama Land (Kankyō Ongaku)

Alex Maas (The Black Angels)

Money Mark

Singer-songwriter Lynn Castle

Gruff Rhys (Super Furry Animals)

Leonard Sanders of modern soul-gospel group the Supreme Jubilees

Jazz giant Azar Lawrence

Grant & Frankie Olsen (Gold Leaves / Arthur & Yu)

Beach Boys poet and lyricist Stephen John Kalinich

Mark Lightcap (Acetone)

Sessa

Ben Gibbard