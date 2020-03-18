Less than a week after the trailer for the Beastie Boys Story was released, the doc’s theatrical release has been pushed back to a later date which is still being determined.

“Given the COVID-19 pandemic, the theatrical release of Beastie Boys Story is postponed to a later date, to be announced ASAP,” IMAX tweeted last night (March 17).

Directed by longtime Beasties collaborator Spike Jonze, the documentary was initially meant to release on April 2 in IMAX theaters. The Apple+ release on April 24 will still happen, according to IMAX.

Meanwhile, the Beastie Boys responded to the news by saying, “Please stay safe out there and stay tuned for more info.”

See the full trailer for Beastie Boys Story below: