Alkaline Trio were supposed to hit the road with Bad Religion this month. For obvious reasons, that has been postponed.

However, the band released a new three-song EP on Thursday.

“With the tour postponed and the current state of the world, we feel and hope that some new music will help people transcend the uncertainty and possible fear they might be feeling, if even for a few minutes,” singer Matt Skiba said in a statement. “Music has always had a way of helping us all cope with unpleasant times. We can only hope that ours can do the same for our fans on some level. We hope you enjoy the songs.”

Bassist Dan Andriano describes the EP’s second song, “Radio Violence,” as “a song about communication breakdowns, it’s about the lies we tell ourselves and others and it’s about shutting out those closest to us when we need them most.”

There’s also going to be a physical release in the form of a limited edition two-song 7,” of which 1000 blue variant will be available in the US and 500 red ones in Europe.

Stream the EP below: