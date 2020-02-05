The White Stripes’ De Stijl is getting the rerelease treatment.

As part of Third Man Records’ latest Vault package, the collection will celebrate the 20th anniversary of Jack and Meg White’s second album. The package will include a hardcover case, an archival booklet filled with previously unseen photos, flyers and more, a white LP and a red LP full of previously unreleased recordings and covers, and a DVD containing two performances from the peak of the De Stijl era.

The performances on the DVD have yet to be named, but in a press release, Third Man said that “We 100% guarantee they are shows you have never seen before, taken directly from the original tapes deep within the [Third Man Records] archives, never previously shared, exciting and insightful as all get-out.”

The collection will feature 25 unreleased tracks in additon the album, and includes a couple of AC/DC covers.

Check out the full tracklist below:

LP 1:

Truth Doesn’t Make a Noise

A Boy’s Best Friend

Sister, Do You Know My Name?

I’m Bound to Pack It Up

Expecting

Vanilla Fields

Piano Octaves

You’re Right, I’m Wrong

I Just Don’t Know What to Do With Myself

ALL PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED!

and more!

LP 2:

Let There Be Rock (AC/DC cover)

Dog Eat Dog (AC/DC cover)

You’re Pretty Good Looking (For a Girl)

Hello Operator

Death Letter

Little Bird

Lord, Send Me An Angel

Dead Leaves and the Dirty Ground

Apple Blossom

Broken Bricks

Cannon

Truth Doesn’t Make a Noise

Jolene

I’m Bored

Let’s Build a Home / Goin’ Back to Memphis

Suzy Lee

After Hours (Velvet Underground cover)

You can preorder Vault package 44 until April 30 here.