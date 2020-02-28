Vampire Weekend’s Father of the Bride was have released last May, but the band made three bonus tracks from the Japanese edition of the record available to masses — an original song, a cover and one track that features actor Jude Law.

“Houston Dubai” is the original tune and contains all the reasons why people fell in love with Vampire Weekend. With the happy guitars and stomp-and-clap rhythm, this melody will bring you to a happy place while the lyrics make you think.

Then Vampire Weekend cover Mickey Newbury’s 1968 song, “I Don’t Think Much About Her No More.” Taking out the background rain and the country twang of the original, Ezra Koenig breathes new life into the song with a heartfelt version.

Lastly, there’s “Lord Ullin’s Daughter,” which features Law’s recitation of the 1809 poem by Thomas Campbell. Between the classical piano and Law’s whispering voice, this sounds like something to be enjoyed with a cup of tea or a glass of brandy — whatever you fancy. This track is definitely an unexpected surprise.

Vampire Weekend will be hitting the road at the end of May. You can find their 2020 tour dates here.